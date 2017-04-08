Bombardier execs should be ashamed

Re: Bombardier defends huge exec pay hikes, April 2 Bombardier defends huge exec pay hikes, April 2 The two truisms defending high executive compensation have been dragged out yet again, this time by Bombardier.The first “truth” is that high compensation is needed to attract and retain executive talent of the calibre needed at that level. That implies there is a shortage of talent and a large demand, neither of which is evident if you look across the corporate landscape. There are not hoards of companies with vacant or interim executive positions, clinging to their very existence awaiting one of these oh-so-talented people to come to their rescue.The second “truth” is that compensation is based “on meeting performance targets and is not guaranteed.” Those performance targets are set by the same people who are compensated: other executives who populate boards of directors. Article Continued BelowBombardier set goals for cutting costs, easily achieved by firing enough workers and thus achieving a performance target.Executives have become very skilled at milking great riches from their employers. Collectively, they set their performance targets and reap the rewards no matter how the company fares. With all the public money infused and employees whose careers have been ruined, Bombardier’s executives and directors should be ashamed.