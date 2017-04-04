Bombardier should cancel outrageous executive raises: Editorial

You have to wonder what planet Bombardier Inc. CEO Alain Bellemare is living on. According to him, the uproar over the plane and train company raising the compensation of its senior executives by nearly 50 per cent last year came because the firm did “a bad job” explaining why it handed out the generous increases.That view may hold water in the rarified precincts that Bellemare and his fellow executives occupy. He did, after all, earn $9.5 million in 2016, up from $6.4 million in 2015.But in the real world the controversy has nothing to do with how the decision was communicated. It has everything to do with the fact that the increase for five top executives to $32.6 million U.S in 2016, from $21.9 million the year before, was outrageous by any standards.It’s especially galling in light of the fact the company was bailed out to the tune of $1 billion U.S. by Quebec taxpayers last year and another $372.5 million by Ottawa as recently as February. Article Continued BelowNow the company thinks public outrage can be assuaged if it simply puts a portion of the planned raises on hold until 2020. That’s not good enough. The raises should be cancelled – if only because the executives don’t deserve them. This is a company that by its own admission was on the verge of bankruptcy in 2015. A company that plans to eliminate 14,500 jobs by the end of next year. A company, need we remind Toronto taxpayers, that has had problems delivering streetcars to the TTC and light rail cars to Metrolinx, to the point where the transit agency is suing it.