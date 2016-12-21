Both sides right in federal-provincial health fracas: Walkom

In the federal-provincial dispute over who should pay what for health care, both sides are right.The provinces are right when they say Ottawa has a historic obligation to pay for 25 per cent of medicare.The federal government is right to demand that if it allocates extra funds for something specific, such as home care or mental health, that money should be spent accordingly.The two sides clashed Monday in Ottawa over how much each should pay. Since then, in an attempt to influence public opinion, they have been pitching to the media.At base, the dispute goes back 50 years to the beginning of national medicare.Article Continued BelowThe federal Medical Care Act of 1966, passed in Parliament by a Liberal minority government with the support of the New Democrats, offered to pay half the costs of physician and hospital services for any province that met certain conditions.Not every province was anxious to join in. When the law came into force in 1968, only Saskatchewan and British Columbia signed on.But the lure of federal cash proved irresistible. By 1972 every province and territory was onside.

