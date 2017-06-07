Brampton city councillors should give up attempt to bully media: Editorial

A free, independent news media is vital to ensure government is held to account at every level – local as well as national. Unfortunately, that freedom is under threat by a group of city councillors in Brampton who seem out to bully the media for simply reporting what they’re up to.The Brampton Guardian newspaper recently published an article criticizing the lack of work by certain members of city council on key transit files. In response, Regional Councillor Gael Miles put forward a motion that would effectively put independent reporting under official scrutiny.The motion, to be voted on June 14, would require all media inquiries received by the mayor, members of council and staff to be posted on the city’s website, “along with their responses provided.” It would also require council’s agendas to include time to respond to any recent media coverage of council issues and decisions.The councillors supporting the motion say they’re putting the media on notice for supposedly biased and inaccurate reporting. In fact, they are simply pushing back against truthful but unflattering coverage of what’s been going on at Brampton city hall by a newspaper that takes local coverage seriously.This clumsy attempt to hinder the free flow of public information is unacceptable and undemocratic.Article Continued BelowAt the core of a journalist’s job is holding public officials accountable for their actions. The news media doesn’t need to ask permission from politicians to do this. Freedom of “the press and other media of communication” is spelled out in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The media ultimately answers to the public, not politicians, for what they do.Brampton council has been called out over the past few years by the Guardian, which is part of the Metroland Media Group owned by Torstar Corp. (which also owns the Toronto Star). The paper has questioned council’s handling of issues ranging from a downtown development project that landed the city in legal trouble to the restructuring of its civil service.This is the kind of vigilant local reporting that a fast-growing city like Brampton, now approaching 600,000 residents, both needs and deserves.