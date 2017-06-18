Britain will rue Theresa Mays missed opportunity: MacDougall

Now that British Prime Minister Theresa May has been pegged back to a minority government, her decision to hold a snap election to increase her slim Parliamentary majority looks like a mistake. It wasn’t.A sound idea poorly executed doesn’t render the idea into an error. No, May’s failed gambit should place the spotlight where it belongs: on execution. Here the prime minister failed miserably, and it will be Britain that pays the price as it begins the process to leave the European Union.Why was May’s decision sound?First, the political: Brexit has yet to bite. After cruising for most of the past year following the referendum vote, the British economy is now sputtering. More pain is surely to come and May wanted to secure her mandate before Brexit — which she campaigned against — began to bite.May also had an overwhelming poll advantage over her prime opponent, Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn. The prime minister saw a very real chance to mute her opposition and give herself maximum manoeuvrability (both at home and abroad) while securing Britain’s delicate exit from the European Union. Few, if any, observers thought Corbyn would rise to the challenge.Article Continued BelowThere were also principled reasons for a trip to the polls: May didn’t have a mandate from the British people for her domestic program, nor did she have one for the kind of Brexit to be negotiated. Former prime minister David Cameron — whom May replaced soon after he was felled by the shock result of the EU referendum — only promised the referendum, not the variety of Brexit or a plan to deliver it.Sound reasons behind May’s decision do not, however, excuse her shambolic campaign. One doesn’t call an election the “most important in a generation” because of Brexit and then say nothing about it from the safety of a tightly scripted campaign bubble.May ducked almost every opportunity to lead a conversation and was painfully short of answers when asked about the hard choices facing Britain. Had May been forthright with the British people she might have been rewarded for her candour with the majority she sought.