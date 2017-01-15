Cabinet shuffle creates Freeland-Putin odd couple: Collenette

What does Vladimir Putin have to do with last week’s cabinet shuffle? Surely, it is only Donald Trump who should be causing anxiety to Canadians. According to many pundits, Justin Trudeau reshuffled his cabinet in order to counter the slings and arrows of potential trade wars and protectionist Trumpian tendencies.When political events outside our own borders change, it is true that those changes may result in alterations to a government’s cabinet. Yet, sometimes what appears to be a glaringly obvious message, may in fact, mask an underlying communiqué. In this case, the more fascinating match up may have less to do Donald Trump, and everything to do with Russia’s strongman, Vladimir Putin, who is about to go head-to-head with Canada’s superwoman, Chrystia Freeland. Freeland, our new Foreign Affairs Minister and widely acknowledged Russian expert, has made no secret of her support for Ukraine. Has our government subliminally or deliberately sent a message to Putin? If so, how might he respond?Whatever the motive, any Putin/Freeland diplomatic relationship may not solely concern trade and sanctions. It could also have a far reaching effect for global justice and the protection of human rights. Specifically, proposed cross-party legislation currently before the Senate and foreign affairs and international trade committee, moved by Conservative Senator Raynell Adreychuk and supported by Senator Liberal Percy Downe, would augment existing laws to expand Canada’s right to deny entry visas and to freeze assets of human rights violators. Not designed to be country-specific but instead, specific to individuals, the legislation does not interfere with another country’s sovereignty. It merely protects our own.Article Continued BelowLiterally, the stuff of “high finance, murder and one man’s fight for justice,” Bill S-226, Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials (Sergei Magnitsky Law), evolved from a true story. In his riveting book, Red Notice, author and successful hedge fund manager turned human rights activist, American Bill Browder, outlines the tragic 2009 prison death of his Russian lawyer/whistleblower, Sergei Magnitsky, who uncovered “the largest tax fraud in Russian history.”The past meets the present, as the book describes the initial meeting of Bill Browder and Chrystia Freeland in Russia, when she was Moscow bureau chief of the Financial Times. The Russian speaking Freeland interviewed Browder about his difficult situation at that time with a Russian corporation, Sidanco. In 2013, Freeland and Browder ran into each other again in Davos. This time, she told him that Dmitry Medvedev, Prime Minister of Russia, had just responded to a question about the Magnitsky case with a comment it “was a shame that Magnitsky died and Bill Browder is running free and alive.”Fast forward to Ottawa, 2017. The last witness at the Senate committee on Dec. 14 was the respected former justice minister, Irwin Cotler, Canada’s iconic pugilist for human rights. In his remarks, he noted that “the same Russian officials who perpetrated the tax fraud were the same ones responsible for the arrest, detention, torture and murder of Magnitsky.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx