Cabinet shuffle is handiwork of Trudeau, and Trump: Editorial

Two men have their fingerprints on Tuesday’s remake of the Trudeau government.The first is, quite obviously, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself, who showed that behind all the affability he can move decisively to cull the weak players from his team and move stronger ones into front-line positions.The second, a bit less obviously, is Donald Trump, whose explosive impact on the political order is having its effect all over the world — Ottawa included.There’s no doubt Chrystia Freeland owes her promotion to foreign minister to Trudeau’s anticipation of the shock-waves he fears will be coming our way after Jan. 20, when Trump takes over the White House.As international trade minister, she showed a strong grasp of the economic transformations that are reshaping politics in the United States and around the world. And she demonstrated she can negotiate deals on behalf of Canada, as she did last fall in overcoming the hurdles to signing a landmark trade treaty with Europe.Article Continued BelowThe prime minister clearly wants someone smart enough and politically agile enough to deal with the Trump team as it starts in on its agenda to remake the United States’ trading relationship with other countries. Freeland is well-placed to meet that challenge and deserves the confidence Trudeau has put in her.Also key will be newcomer François-Philippe Champagne, who steps into Freeland’s old job at international trade, and John McCallum, who becomes ambassador to China. This takes him out of cabinet, but the line is that he will lead efforts to forge a stronger economic relationship with Canada’s second-biggest trading partner. Regardless of McCallum’s role, that’s wise; Canada has no choice but to explore other options with Trump disrupting our familiar arrangements with the U.S.As for Stéphane Dion, who leaves foreign affairs and the cabinet itself, he has been yesterday’s man for a very long time.

