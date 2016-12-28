Can 2017 be worse for female politicians than 2016?: Editorial

2016 dawned promisingly for female politicians. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had just named Canada’s first gender-parity cabinet, “because it’s 2015.” And for the first time in history it seemed probable, not just possible, that a woman would be elected president of the United States. But somehow, it all went terribly wrong. Instead of women making gains in politics, it turned out to be a year of setbacks in which sexism and misogyny ruled in new and brutal ways. Sadly, heartbreakingly, plus ça change. How bad did it get? Men not only directed insults at female politicians, they threatened them with violence. Article Continued BelowU.S. president-elect Donald Trump joked that “Second Amendment people” could stop Hillary Clinton’s agenda, leading reporters and analysts to fear he was suggesting she be shot by gun-rights activists.Trump called Clinton “crooked” and a “nasty woman,” and threatened to lock her up when he became president. It wasn’t much better north of the border.

