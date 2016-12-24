Can capitalism truly have a social conscience?

Re: The candid capitalist, Dec. 17 The candid capitalist, Dec. 17 McKinsey & Co.McKinsey & Co. are a bad influence because they are all about money. First, it is preposterous for them to suggest that Canada should eventually settle 600,000 immigrants annually. This is just going to drive inflation, wealth inequality and environmental destruction. Are there no limits to growth? Second, we all know that when we mix private and public money, the risks get socialized and the profits get privatized. Think SkyDome!Third, consulting companies like McKinsey operate on the premise that people respond to incentives. This implies that employees are not intrinsically motivated to do a good job and that they need to be incentivized by extrinsic financial bonuses. This is pure demoralizing cynicism that leads to acrimony when employees compete with each other for limited resources.Article Continued BelowFourth, most people who make it in business are heartless. Are we supposed to believe that firms like McKinsey & Co. have a social conscience? For them, it’s an afterthought.In the final analysis, consulting companies will not save the world. As the great journalist Chris Hedges notes, only real love saves people and makes the world better.Tobi Baumhard, King City

