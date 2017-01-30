Can protest be a form of prayer?: Marmur

When Abraham Joshua Heschel (1907-1972), one of the most significant Jewish thinkers of our time, walked with Martin Luther King in the 1965 civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, he said that his feet were praying. Though Heschel was an observant Jew and prayed regularly in synagogue, he deemed his commitment to civil rights to be no less of a prayer. In the words of the Psalmist, “All my bones shall say, God who is like You, who saves the poor from one stronger than he” (35:10).Tanya B. Schwarz of Notre Dame University asks in an article in the online journal Open Democracy if prayer can also be action. Like Heschel she believes that it can and argues that “bifurcating the spiritual from the material is both inaccurate and unhelpful.”She writes that “my research challenges this dichotomy and suggests that we ought to pay more attention to the role of prayer in public life and social action.” Like the Psalmist she’s saying that social action can be an authentic form of prayer, no less effective than conventional liturgies. What we say in our places of worship should be of the same ilk as what we do outside.This is a wholesome challenge to the importance many people attach to other-worldly piety, to silence and to words more than to actions. Escape into an Indian ashram, a Catholic convent or a Jewish yeshiva may be good for the soul but it isn’t enough for the body to discharge our responsibilities as God’s creatures on earth. And seeking inspiration at worship services for sedition and destruction, as is reputedly still done in some places, altogether twists and abuses the nature and purpose of prayer.A story by the Yiddish writer I.L. Peretz (1852-1915) tells of purposeful action as prayer: When the saintly rabbi didn’t turn up in synagogue for penitential prayers, his disciples assumed that he had been temporarily transported to heaven. A skeptic decided to shadow the absentee rabbi. He discovered that, while his followers were in synagogue, he hadn’t been transported to on high but had gone into the forest to hew wood that he then took to a poor widow who would have frozen to death in the Polish winter without it.Article Continued BelowWhen the now former skeptic heard again the disciples speculating about their master’s sojourn in the Upper World, he assured them that their spiritual leader had ascended to even greater heights.Linking prayer to social action can also, writes Tanya Schwarz, “strengthen unity among interfaith groups.” Interviewing people engaged in both prayer and social action, she concluded that this kind of “communal prayer can actually be more effective than dialogue in enabling people to engage with those who are different from themselves or who represent the opposing side of a conflict.”Martin Luther King and Abraham Joshua Heschel espoused very different theologies, but by marching side by side they rose above the differences. By walking and working together they discovered a deeper dimension of prayer and thus became, and have remained, role models for Christians and Jews alike.