Canada 150 celebrations must address injustices

Canada’s sesquicentennial in 2017 provides a historic opportunity to confront the grave injustices and colonial oppression that have defined relationships with the indigenous populations of Canada throughout our history. Canada at 150 is an open invitation to envision and then inaugurate an authentically holistic Canada that recognizes and accommodates the centrality of indigenous peoples in our history and for the future. As obvious as this should be in the wake of the devastating findings of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and much earnest rhetoric and some sporadic actions notwithstanding, there is no evidence that the federal government has any intention to mark our sesquicentennial by systematically confronting in a substantive or comprehensive manner this enduring blight on our history and our standing as a nation. On the contrary, there is every indication that the federal government views our sesquicentennial as a modern version of Canada’s halcyon 1967 centennial celebration.It is noteworthy that Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada was generally absent in the run up to the sesquicentennial. The leadership is in the hands of Canadian Heritage and Minister Melanie Joly who has been busily hyping 150th Anniversary of Confederation festivities. Article Continued BelowOn Dec. 31, celebrations were launched “with memorable activities and exciting performances held in a total of 19 centres across the country. Canadians “are urged to mark this exceptional occasion” by discovering “Canada’s rich cultural, linguistic, and geographic diversity.” And while Canada 150’s Pan Canadian Signature Projects includes Indspire, “a unique Indigenous-led charity that focuses on supporting Indigenous education,” and funded “to showcase the Idspire Youth Laureates Cross Canada Tour in highly interactive panel discussions in seven cities,” these projects are similar to other celebratory initiatives in that they are theoretical and sterile, neither capable nor intended to address the shameful truth of the matter: a vile legacy of residential schools, broken treaty relationships and obligations, multiple youth suicides, missing and murdered indigenous women, and well documented third world housing, infrastructure and social conditions in many indigenous communities. To mount sesquicentennial celebrations of an antiseptic mythology, seemingly oblivious to these staggering realities, exacerbates and perpetuates injustice.

