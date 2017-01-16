Canada has just lost two environmental champions, Dan McDermott and David Bell

For Canadians, this year begins with heightened uncertainty about the environment. We’re fearful about the eco-hostile Trump administration and divided over major issues such as the oil sands and pipelines.Sadly, just as this uncertainty takes hold, Canada has just lost two of its most unambiguous environmental champions, Dan McDermott and David Bell.Both McDermott and Bell, who died just days apart this month, spent their lives fighting for clean air and water, but in strikingly different ways. McDermott hit the barricades, while Bell hit the books.In their own ways, both made a significant difference for positive environmental change in Canada. Their passing raises an important question: what’s the best way forward for environmentalists now?McDermott was an activist. He climbed smokestacks and blocked logging roads, working with Greenpeace and other organizations such as Earthroots and the Sierra Club of Canada.Article Continued BelowBell was a Harvard-trained academic and author who, among other accomplishments, served as dean of York University’s environmental studies program and as a member of the National Round Table on the Environment and the Economy. While both were busy fighting for the environment right up to their final days, they both built their careers in an era when environmentalism was less complicated. In the 1970s and ‘80s you could publicly shame polluters and inattentive governments, dragging environmental issues into the headlines, yet at the same time environmentalists made inroads into corporate boardrooms. The messages themselves were less complicated too. “Think globally, act locally,” “Stop acid rain,” “Clean up the Great Lakes,” “Stop clear-cut logging” were clear, easy to understand and in most cases, slogans and ideas that could easily be supported.

