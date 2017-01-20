Canada has survived worse U.S. presidents than Donald Trump: Walkom

Relax. Take a Valium. Yes, Donald Trump is being officially inaugurated today as U.S. president. But Canada has faced dangerous American presidents before.Probably the most dangerous was James Madison, the commander-in chief of U.S. forces when they invaded Canada in 1812.Along with the British and allied First Nations, we beat off that invasion. But it took two years and a lot of deaths. So Trump is unlikely to be as difficult for Canada as Madison, who is still lauded in the U.S. as one of the founders of the American republic.Nor does Trump’s outsize rhetoric match up to that of another U.S. president, James Polk. Polk won election in 1844 on a promise to seize — by arms if necessary — the entire Pacific coast of what is today British Columbia.Polk’s slogan, “54 40 or fight” was a pledge to annex lands stretching from the northern border of California to a latitude marking the southern boundary of the Alaska panhandle.Article Continued BelowLuckily for both sides, he was apparently using his campaign rhetoric as a bargaining tool. The boundary between the Western U.S. and British North America was eventually set much farther south, at the 49th parallel of latitude.Few Americans talk of invading Canada any more. But there is still potential for a new president to cause damage. Will volatile, thin-skinned Trump drag Canada and the world into unnecessary conflicts?Perhaps. But if so, that too is not new.