Canada must demand human rights for Rohingya in Myanmar

It is time Canada spoke some harsh brutal truths to Aung San Suu Kyi, the de facto leader of Myanmar (also known as Burma) and one of only six honorary Canadian citizens.The Nobel Peace Laureate, who has long been regarded as the female Asian equivalent of Nelson Mandela, is in Canada this week to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to get some tips on federalism and constitutional reform.But the top agenda item on any and every meeting she has in this country should be her government's persecution and near genocidal treatment of Burma's Rohingya Muslim minority.Since her National League for Democracy won a crushing majority in national elections in Burma in November 2015, Aung San Suu Kyi has done virtually nothing to help the Rohingya people, who, for decades, have been widely described as the "most persecuted people on Earth."In fact, since last October, Burma's NLD-led government has waged a brutal security "clearance operation" in Burma's Rakhine State that has led to the killing of hundreds of Rohingya people and the forced the displacement of more than 30,000 others. Dozens of Rohingya villages have been burned, women raped, civilians arbitrarily arrested and children killed.Last December, a dozen other Nobel Peace Laureates signed an open letter to the UN Security Council that warned the crisis in Burma is a tragedy "amounting to ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity."This March, the UN office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights issued an urgent report that said the most recent abuses in Burma may amount to crimes against humanity."While discrimination against the Rohingya has been endemic for decades, the recent level of violence is unprecedented," the report said.