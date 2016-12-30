Canada needs to rediscover its ambition as it turns 150: Editorial

Canadians of a certain age tend to hold fond memories of a long-ago summer when our country came of age. It was 1967, Canada’s Centennial year, with national celebrations, Expo 67 and the annoyingly unforgettable Ca-na-da! song penned by Bobby Gimby.Officially, it was the 100th anniversary of Confederation, the political project of melding three separate British North American colonies (the united Upper and Lower Canada, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia) into the new Dominion of Canada.Unofficially, it was Canada’s coming-out party. Within a few years we got a new flag and a new sense of ourselves as a modern country that finally embraced bilingualism – and, soon after that, multiculturalism. We adopted forward-looking social policies and constructed brand-new universities and landmark public buildings. Toronto even opened a new subway line along Bloor and Danforth. Suddenly, Canada was actually cool and, wrote Pierre Berton, “everything seemed doable.”Now, on the eve of another significant milestone, there’s a distressing shortage of the kind of can-do optimism that marked Centennial year. The new year will see the 150th anniversary of Confederation, and while there are plenty of small-bore projects planned across the land there’s nothing in the works worthy of a still-young country with big ambitions.Sure, a Sesquicentennial (the official name for a 150th anniversary) doesn’t exactly trip off the tongue. But half-century birthdays don’t have to slip by unnoticed. South of the border, the Americans are already getting excited about the 250th anniversary of their independence coming up in 2026, putting in a bid for the World Cup of soccer and other marquee events.Article Continued BelowHere we’re in danger of letting the year slide by with modest gestures such as making entry to national parks free for the year (a fine idea, but hardly enough to stir the blood).Where’s the ambition? Where’s the pride? Because Canada has plenty to boast about on its 150th birthday. Consider just some of the ways we’ve changed, and improved, since Centennial year:We weathered serious internal crises over Quebec independence and western alienation, and emerged stronger than ever. No one now seriously questions that Canada will stay united for the foreseeable future.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx