Canada needs to retool economy to technology jobs

As the virtual ink was drying on Donald Trump’s surprise election victory, Conservative leadership hopeful Kellie Leitch dusted off a well-worn tactic in this country and played Follow The Leader.Boosters of Canada’s unique identity may wince, but there’s no shortage of Canadian businesses — and even a few political careers — that have been built on the idea that Canada is merely the 51st state.Leitch’s decision, which catapulted her leadership bid into the limelight, was politically savvy.But one thing that has been sorely lacking from the shouting match over whether her “Canadian values” agenda is necessary or nauseating is mention of one very fundamental Canadian value: prosperity.On a good day the economic impact of Leitch’s immigration policies would be troubling. Given the current environment they will be somewhere between disastrous and an epic squandering of a once in a generation opportunity.Article Continued BelowFor several years think tanks, economists and politicians of all stripes have lamented two very worrying features of Canada’s economy, namely its reliance on natural resources and manufacturing, and its moribund labour productivity growth.While economic data don’t stir the passions of the average Canadian, the fact is much of this country’s wealth has been built on the ability to sell commodities globally and to make physical goods that are usually designed and branded elsewhere. Meanwhile, the hourly wage earned by Canadians doing the actual work has effectively stagnated.Official unemployment numbers in manufacturing hubs such as Windsor and Oshawa are no longer as frightening as they were in 2009, but youth unemployment remains alarmingly high, and a whole new generation of Albertans is getting a firsthand lesson in what a commodities downturn feels like.

