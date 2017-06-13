Canadas feminist foreign policy requires proper funding

Serafina Paul works at a radio station in Juba, South Sudan. Like so many of her female colleagues, Paul lacks confidence in her news judgment. She is interested in how certain practices, such as the paying of dowry, or bride price, affect people’s ability to marry in South Sudan.Forcing men to pay “bride price” has implications both for power relations between the genders and for social and economic stability. However, Paul didn’t think of the concept as a legitimate story idea.Journalists for Human Rights sent a trainer, Sierra Leonean journalist Mustapha Dumbuya, to work with journalists such as Paul. The goal, among others, is to provide mentorship, build confidence, foster leadership and ensure that women’s voices and issues make it into headlines.Dumbuya urged Paul to investigate dowries. Despite her reluctance — “People will not talk about these issues,” she said — Dumbuya worked with the news editor to convince Paul to give the story a try. She headed out — and came back with a full reel.Paul had hit on a story that affected everyone, viscerally, but had not been told in the media. Much of the response focused on how to ease the requirement for dowries in order to make it easier for people to marry on more equitable terms — and, in so doing, access the emotional and economic stability that marriage can bring.Article Continued BelowPutting these kinds of issues in headlines represents a transformative shift for women in environments such as South Sudan, where an adolescent girl is three times more likely to die in childbirth than to complete primary school.Getting journalists to report on the reasons why women are systematically disempowered helps validate women’s concerns and sparks discussion — and implementation — of solutions.Such stories show why Canada’s recent announcement of a feminist international assistance policy offers such extraordinary potential.