Canadian medical grads should get first shot at residency positions

Re: Haunting epitaph: ‘What good is a doctor who cannot practise?,’ June 17 Haunting epitaph: ‘What good is a doctor who cannot practise?,’ June 17 The story of Robert Chu is such a heart-wrenching tragedy. Nothing crushes the human spirit more than a sense of futility. And how could this young man not be overwhelmed by such a feeling, after spending $100,000 and pursuing his goal diligently for probably one-third of his young life, only to be tossed aside?Speaking of her son, his mother reveals the very qualities that would be found in a good doctor. Tenacity, a quality I would hope to see in a doctor searching for a diagnosis. And who wouldn’t want a doctor with broad knowledge and intellectual curiosity, rather than just a narrowly focused technician?Chu was successful in medical school; he should have been given a chance to practise. Medical school enrolment should match residency positions. Health Minister Eric Hoskins, please fix this. Article Continued BelowLinda Genova, TorontoResidency for every M.D., June 20Your editorial fails to address an even more troubling situation. Currently, Ontario residents and Canadian citizens graduating from non-Canadian medical schools, known as International Medical Graduates (IMG), are even more discriminated against and have much less chance to get a residency.