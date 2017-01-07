Carbon plan will do little to reduce energy use

Re: , TorontoThe new carbon tax is inherently unfair. It penalizes efficient energy users the same as heavy energy users. When you use energy efficiently, increasing the price does not make your usage more efficient. There is a more equitable and effective way to tax energy usage. Look at what Santa Fe, NM, did during its severe water crisis. It left water rates the same for what it considered a responsible amount of water usage and charged four times the rate for any usage above that amount. It resulted in an immediate 30-per-cent reduction in water usage. A spectacular result. Like income taxes, carbon taxes must be progressive, because it is fairer. I understand why the government implemented a flat carbon tax. Creating a tiered structure is far more work and politically dangerous. The people that are most affected are people with large homes and big cars. In other words those who provide the political parties with the majority of their donations. Michael Yaffe, TorontoArticle Continued BelowI read with interest Rob Ferguson’s article that began, “Ontario residents will notice more money in one pocket and less in another as electricity tax rebates and new carbon fees for natural gas and gasoline take effect in 2017.”So typical of the Liberal brand over these past 10 to 15 years: Give a little into the left pocket while taking a lot out of the right pocket.The cost of electricity has doubled under the Liberal’s watch. Yet, reliability has stagnated (if not gotten worse).

