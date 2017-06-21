Celebrating the longest day and the first inhabitants: Bellegarde

The summer solstice is a day that Indigenous peoples around the world have celebrated for thousands of years. The Earth’s northern hemisphere is tilted as close as it gets toward the sun, and we enjoy the longest day of light in the year.Across the land, First Nations will gather and share in ceremonies and traditions that have been carried out for thousands of years. We gather to celebrate and to thank Mother Earth for her gifts. And we gather to celebrate our languages, cultures and ceremonies, which have persevered and prevailed despite decades of concerted effort to eradicate them.In Canada on June 21st, the summer solstice celebration has become National Aboriginal Day, a day of celebration for the contributions and cultures of Indigenous peoples.As these lands have changed, so too have the peoples and nations upon them. It was the land itself that taught us how to survive here. And our teachings of survival, of fitting into an environment, of adapting to the lessons of creation are all still valid and effective today, even with the introduction of the concrete environment.I often explain to Canadians the symbols on the treaty medals given to the numbered treaty chiefs when those treaties were being made.Article Continued BelowThe figures of an Indigenous man and a non-Indigenous person shaking hands, with a hatchet buried in the ground between them, came to represent the meaning behind treaty-making — that peaceful coexistence and mutual respect would and should guide our relationship forward.It is a meeting of two equals, who both came to the negotiating table with their own laws, legal systems and traditions that made treaty-making with their new neighbours a legal requirement. The treaty was not meant to extinguish First Nation rights, but to recognize that First Nations’ ways of life, including our legal systems and ways of governance, were protected and would continue and develop alongside the legal system of Canadians.June 21st is an appropriate day to think about the path we are now on and the movement toward basing the Canadian-First Nation relationship on the true recognition of the inherent rights, title and jurisdiction of First Nation peoples and nations.