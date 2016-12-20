Change the tax laws to boost charitable giving: Editorial

Here’s some disturbing news in the days before Christmas, traditionally known as the “giving season.”A new national survey shows that Canadians give considerably less to charity than do our American neighbours. What’s worse, the share of our income that we give to charity has been steadily declining and is now at a 10-year low.It’s not that Canadians aren’t generous. Statistics for things like volunteering show we’re ready to share with others. But U.S. tax laws do more to encourage giving to charity by offering more generous tax breaks to those who donate.The result is that our vast network of charitable organizations – everything from small social service agencies to hospitals, universities and major cultural institutions – must struggle each year to raise the money they need.The federal government should start to address that shortfall in its spring budget by bringing in a straightforward measure that could increase donations to Canadian charities by some $200 million a year.Article Continued BelowThe measure involves broadening the tax exemption on capital gains for charitable donations. It would give the same tax treatment to donations of real estate and shares in private companies as is now given to gifts of publicly traded shares.This idea is the brainchild of Donald K. Johnson, a former financier who serves on many non-profit boards. It has been publicly embraced by the biggest charitable organizations in the GTA – including the University of Toronto, United Way, SickKids Hospital, St. Michael’s Hospital, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Royal Ontario Museum… and the list goes on.Back in 2006 Johnson successfully persuaded the government of Paul Martin to make another change to the Income Tax Act that proved to be a boon for charities.

