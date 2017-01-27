Chris Spence should get another chance

I was gob-smacked last week when I learned of the Ontario College of Teachers’ decision to revoke Chris Spence’s teaching qualifications. Dumbfounded. Confused. Irritated. Angry. I thought I was witnessing a professional lynching.Spence had always been motivated first and foremost by the welfare of our children, especially those at risk of falling through the cracks; he’d been a courageous educational leader who supported front-line teachers and behind-the-scenes administrators. As the Toronto District School Board’s Director of Education he spent more time in schools than any of his predecessors, he got his hands dirty, had little time for boardroom back-scratching or game-playing. Sure he was ambitious, but as a TDSB trustee and chair I was never threatened by that – and crucially, neither were the kids.I was on the committee of trustees that hired Chris Spence. It was a grueling process that took more than six months. We scoured North America looking for the best candidate when we lured him back from Hamilton-Wentworth to Toronto where he had risen through the ranks from teacher to principal to superintendent, where he started the Boys to Men initiative, mentoring students and raising their expectations of themselves.Spence paid dearly for his acts of plagiarism first revealed by the Toronto Star, resulting in the loss of his professional stature, his salary, and his reputation in the community. But he took responsibility and owned up to his mistakes.Article Continued BelowIn the context of Spence’s clear remorse for his acts, I saw an opportunity for Spence to talk to kids about academic ethics, about putting in the hard work and not taking short-cuts, and about taking responsibility when you mess-up. I believe Spence’s fall from grace remains a teachable moment.This week I dug deeper into the discipline process for teachers in Ontario. The Ontario College of Teachers has a three-person panel that hears complaints. Three years after Spence resigned as Director of Education the complaint about him was officially heard. In essence, the panel concluded that Spence failed to maintain the standards of the profession because he gave speeches and wrote articles and blog posts and books which they allege contained plagiarized material. This month they decided that he would lose his certification to teach. A written decision is coming.In my view, to a reasonable person taking away Spence’s certification to teach is not proportional to the magnitude of his mistakes. On the contrary – it is patently unfair and heavy-handed.