Christmas reminds us there is no clash of civilization

At an interfaith discussion in which I recently participated, one of my co-panelists, a Muslim Canadian politician, remarked on his surprise at encountering a copy of the Bible in Arabic while in the Middle East. This mundane incident demonstrates how deeply certain imagined geographies of difference have been internalized. Christianity is depicted as a European and North American religion, and Islam as a Middle Eastern one. It is considered natural for the Bible to be printed in English, but is represented as strange and surprising in Arabic — even though the prophets Moses and Jesus spoke Semitic languages far closer to Arabic than to English.The “Judeo-Christian world” is severed from the “Islamic world” as if this separation is essential and eternal, written in our sacred texts. Conflict between them is attributed to primordial divisions rather than contemporary geopolitics.In a 1990 essay professing to uncover “The Roots of Muslim Rage,” British American historian Bernard Lewis conjured up a centuries-long “clash of civilizations” between Muslims and the West: the “perhaps irrational but surely historic reaction of an ancient rival against our Judeo-Christian heritage.”Members of Donald Trump’s incoming administration are fervent believers in the civilizational conflict between Christianity and Islam. Michael Flynn, Trump’s pick for national security adviser, has described Islam as a “malignant cancer” and told Fox News in 2015 that he has been “at war with Islam, or a component of Islam, for the last decade.” In a speech this August to the Ahavath Torah Congregation in Massachusetts, Flynn exhorted the crowd to defend America’s “foundation of Judeo-Christian principles, values, norms” against the encroaching Muslim menace.Steve Bannon, appointed as chief strategist, spoke of “the long history of the Judeo-Christian West struggle against Islam” in a 2014 talk at the Human Dignity Institute at the Vatican. Trump himself informed CNN viewers that “Islam hates us,” in an interview during the election.Article Continued BelowAs Fawaz Gerges of the London School of Economics observed, “Trump traffics in a similar ‘clash of civilizations’ narrative to that of Al Qaeda and ISIS.”The “clash of civilizations” story may be useful for drumming up jingoistic animosity, but tells us little about actual reality.The shared histories of Christians and Muslims belie the assertion that they sit on opposing sides of an immutable divide. In the 7th century CE, the nascent Muslim community found refuge from oppression with the Christian ruler of Abyssinia. And the prophet Muhammad made covenants to protect various groups of Christians under his aegis. “Whensoever any distress or discomfort shall overtake [Christians], Muslims shall hold themselves in duty bound to aid and care for them,” read the Covenant with the Christians of Persia.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx