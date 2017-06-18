Clicking with youth voters critical in next election: Gooch

The countdown is on for the 2018 provincial election in Ontario. As political parties prepare to compete for support, what will inspire young people in this election to vote?The 2015 federal election ignited a passionate response from young Canadians. No doubt motivated by a charismatic leader promising to legalize weed. Elections Canada reported an unprecedented 18 per cent increase in participation for voters aged 18-24. Turn out for 25-34-year-olds also spiked from 45.1 per cent in the 2011 election to 57.4 per cent in 2015.Despite accusations of apathy, young Canadians are deeply engaged politically. Our points of interest and chosen actions vary greatly, but our effort is always to improve our surroundings and ourselves.I’ve been informed that my year of birth categorizes me as a millennial. On behalf of my wholly misunderstood generation, I will say: we are not homogeneous.Although it is a path for some, few young Canadians are choosing partisan politics as an entry point for political engagement. It is rare for a political party to embody the authenticity that captures the imagination of the young issue-focused voter.Article Continued BelowEven in recent provincial elections where issues impacting young people were central in party platforms — specifically support for post secondary students — the messaging was targeted at parents and older Canadians with historically higher voter turn out rates.According to Erin Tolley, assistant professor in political science at the University of Toronto, research indicates today’s young voters are less motivated by a sense of duty than previous generations. To get their vote, political parties will need to speak directly to young voters with positive and proactive messages on issues that matter to them.Uniquely positioned to organize campus debates and rock the vote events, student lobby groups have played powerful roles in breaking down campaign rhetoric to inform students of electoral issues that impact them specifically.