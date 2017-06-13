College of Nurses shouldnt let privacy trump safety: Editorial

It has been more than three years since the College of Nurses of Ontario received a letter from Woodstock’s Caressant Care nursing home saying it had fired Elizabeth Wettlaufer over a life-threatening “medication error.” But only now — after the former nurse pleaded guilty to killing eight patients with insulin overdoses and assaulting or trying to murder six others — has the college “accelerated” an investigation into her professional conduct. Too little, too late comes to mind. Consider that after the college was notified of the life-threatening medication error, Wettlaufer admits she killed 75-year-old Arpad Horvath at a London nursing home, tried to kill a nursing home resident in Paris, Ont., and tried to kill again while providing in-home care.What the college was doing during all that time remains unknown. It won’t say what actions it took when it learned of Wettlaufer’s firing, citing legislation it insists extends confidentiality protection even to confessed serial killers. If that is indeed the case, the legislation must be changed as soon as possible. Privacy for nurses cannot be allowed to trump the safety of patients. Article Continued BelowNor is it clear why the college couldn’t suspend Wettlaufer’s licence, place her under supervision or ban her from administering medication until the investigation was completed. Instead, as the Star’s Sandro Contenta reports, Wettlaufer’s public record remained unblemished, allowing her to continue to be employed and harm patients until she resigned on her own and confessed her crimes.How that could be allowed to happen is a question that may not be answered until an expected public inquiry is underway. For now the college insists it “can’t provide any further information.”