Communication is key to improving struggling senior care system: Editorial

They were, he says, inseparable for 59 years of marriage. Now 84-year-old Fred Rieser is suing a Niagara Falls long term care home, saying staff did not include him in discussions about his wife’s pneumonia treatment before she died. As the Star’s Peter Goffin reports, the lawsuit claims 88-year-old Alma Rieser was “not referred to hospital, provided with appropriate medication, x-rays, diagnosis (or) medical treatment.”In the four days between her diagnosis and her death last February, Rieser told Goffin that no one — including the Millennium Trail Manor physician — spoke to him about Alma’s treatment. Understandably, Rieser believes that his input, such as a recommendation for hospital care, might have saved her life.Blocked from advocating for Alma, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, Rieser is right to speak out on an issue that is sadly commonplace in Ontario long term care homes.His grief also speaks to a wider reality: Ontario has an aging society with rapidly rising dementia rates. The Alzheimer Society of Canada says 564,000 Canadians have dementia with another 25,000 new cases diagnosed every year. That means families and friends will be increasingly tasked with the oversight of resident care — and good communication is key. It’s also a legal requirement.Article Continued BelowInformed consent for medical treatment is mandated by the province and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. Both must do a better job of holding incommunicative medical staff to account.As well, the health ministry must ensure that families are properly educated about their rights — including the rights of residents (and their substitute decision makers) to “participate fully” in the development, implementation and revision of their own plan of care. It’s pretty straightforward.Ongoing Star investigations into long term care homes have detailed multiple cases of families who were not informed about serious health problems, from pneumonia to deep, infected pressure ulcers.