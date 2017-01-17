Confronting Trumps mercantilist approach

If the future of Canadian relations with the U.S. were a weather forecast, it would read “Foggy with a chance of uproar and outrage.”We don’t know what the future holds for the relationship, but we can count on a few, and perhaps many sources of friction. Now this may sound like any analysis before any new administration moves into the White House; never has there been so much uncertainty and worry and for one very good reason: Team Trump is largely unknown.It’s a safe bet that before last November, few Canadian diplomats were studying the words of Rex Tillerson, the next Secretary of State. Ditto for the next Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a hedge funder and Hollywood movie producer known as the “foreclosure king.” Rick Perry, the candidate who wanted to close down the department of energy, is the next Secretary of Energy. Climate change denier Scott Pruitt is the new head of the EPA, which he is not only suing, but he once called the EPA “unlawful and over reaching.” Then there’s Trump himself. Who knows what he will end up doing or what he truly believes. Promising more than a trillion in new spending for infrastructure even makes Justin Trudeau look like a skinflint conservative.The real worry is not that Trump may turn out to be a closet liberal, but a mercantilist, a 16th century economic nationalist for whom the only priority is enriching the state by concentrating manufacturing within its own borders. The art of the deal in that world is to win, pure and simple, and for the other side to lose. There’s no common cause.Article Continued BelowWhere that all leads to is import taxes. Trump has already threatened such a tax on American carmakers who construct their cars in Mexico and ship them into the U.S. It’s hard to see how Canada would be exempt. American car companies operate in Canada too, even though a car built in Canada crosses the border dozens of times before it’s ready for sale, raising the question is it a Canadian or American car? It’s unlikely the Trump administration would have much time for such nuances.But the growing worry goes far beyond the automotive sector. A mercantilist government could hit almost all aspects of our economy, including energy.As scary as all this sounds, there may be hope. Speaker Paul Ryan has previously stated his lack of support for a “border adjustment tax” on American companies who manufacture in foreign countries. This is in contrast to his recent inclusion of something similar in his “Better Way” tax bill being discussed with the Trump team. However, he, like many other more traditional Republicans, come from the school of freer trade. While Congress is Republican Red, they are not all mercantilists like Trump, and they could pour molasses on his protectionist dreams.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx