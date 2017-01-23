Courts are the biggest threat to Canadian medicare: Walkom

The biggest challenge to medicare comes not from right-wing politicians who would openly dismantle Canada’s public health insurance system.Even former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who in his early days was one of those critics, came to understand that Canadian voters would punish any government seen to be attempting this gambit.Rather it comes from the courts. Over the years, they have shown little interest in strengthening the laws that uphold medicare but considerable sympathy for taking them apart.That’s what makes a case now before the British Columbia Supreme Court so important.Seven years in the making, it pits Vancouver private clinic owner and orthopedic surgeon Brian Day against the B.C. government. But it has national implications.Article Continued BelowDay is challenging two elements of B.C. law. One prohibits the sale of private health insurance for medically necessary services. The other prevents B.C. physicians from so-called double dipping — that is, operating in both the private and public systems at the same time.B.C. doctors can opt out of medicare and charge their private patients more. But if they do so, they are barred from treating medicare patients at all, a restriction that puts much of their income at risk.The two rules are part of B.C.’s effort to design a health-care system in line with the requirements of the Canada Health Act, the federal statute authorizing medicare.