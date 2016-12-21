Creeping privatization is putting medicare at risk: McQuaig

At Canada’s Wonderland, you can buy your child a “Fast Lane Pass” so he or she can experience the thrill of pushing ahead of all the other children waiting to get on a ride.It’s excellent preparation for today’s world of hyper-privilege – where the rich get to buy their way to the front of just about every line.We live in a society that’s riddled with elitism and special privilege. One of the few hold-outs is medicare, Canada’s public health care system, where a billionaire can’t bypass a fast-food worker waiting for medical care. Access is determined by medical need, not wallet size.We all pay for medicare through our taxes. And, if we’re sick, we can spend weeks in a hospital, receiving top-level medical care, and walk out at the end — without paying a penny.It’s not surprising that, in a national contest sponsored by CBC Television, Canadians voted Tommy Douglas, father of medicare, the greatest Canadian of all time.Article Continued BelowIt’s easy to lose sight of the truly inspiring aspects of medicare in the midst of federal-provincial wrangling, like this week’s negotiations, over health care financing.What’s ultimately at stake is whether there will be sufficient public funding to prevent provinces from turning over more of our health care system to the private sector.The push for private, for-profit medicine really got going after the Chrétien Liberals deeply cut federal health care funding in 1995. Ottawa had contributed 25 per cent of total health spending in 1977, but that contribution dropped down to just 9.8 per cent by the late 1990s, leaving the provinces reeling and sending hospital wait-times climbing.

