Crisis in news media is also a crisis for democracy: Editorial

Journalism in Canada is in a crisis. That much is clear from the past few years of plummeting ad revenues, sweeping staff cuts and a collapse of local news coverage in many parts of the country.But does all this amount to a crisis of democracy that calls out for public action? A new report from the Public Policy Forum makes a persuasive case for government action to make sure vital sources of information do not fall silent as the digital revolution erodes the financial foundations of the traditional news media.The report makes a series of sensible recommendations to level the playing field between traditional and digital media, ensure more online ad revenue goes to Canadian websites, encourage more local reporting, and have the CBC focus more on what it calls "civic-function journalism."All this would be positive, but such measures will receive wide public support only if they are seen as ways to make sure the news media fulfills its role in a healthy, functioning democracy.They will fall on deaf ears if they are seen as just special pleading on behalf of an industry in trouble. Or, worse, if the public fears that any money involved will end up in the pockets of a few media moguls who have cynically enriched themselves while presiding over the decline.Read the report:The Shattered MirrorThe Public Policy Forum report argues convincingly that much more is at stake. The traditional media are in crisis, with double-digit declines in revenue every year and a third of journalism jobs lost in the past six years.The problem is that new digital media are not filling the gap. They are either too small or have no serious commitment to the essential function of news and information coverage traditionally carried out by newspapers and broadcast television.