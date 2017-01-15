Dark clouds threaten Justin Trudeaus sunny ways in 2017

It has been, to use a shopworn cliché, beginning of a winter of discontent for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.As temperatures began to sink in late November, the Prime Minister’s polling numbers — previously untouchable — also dipped. It seemed that the government was hit by news story after news story that threatened to damage the upbeat year that had been 2016.Let’s not make any mistake: the Liberals’ numbers have only moved from sky high to high. But the barrage of negative stories, coming as they did together, cannot have been good for Liberal morale.A stop-and-start bid to reform our electoral system that had no plan and no message. A heartfelt eulogy for Cuban dictator Fidel Castro that went viral and was mocked on Twitter. The decision to approve two pipelines that earned the government the ire of environmentalists. A holiday visit to a private island that ended with calls for an investigation by the ethics commissioner.It would have been a frustrating several months for any government, but was no doubt even more so for a government that had received little public pushback since its stunning election victory.Article Continued BelowLooking to turn the page, the prime minister has shuffled his cabinet and is off on a listening tour, aimed at reaching Canadians who may have become disenchanted by the negative media attention. Make no mistake, the Liberals are determined to reset things for 2017.It is certainly a serendipitous year for the government to regain a positive foothold: as Canada celebrates its 150th birthday, there will be no shortage of funding and photo opportunities.The government also has policies in store that will continue its efforts to break from the Harper government years. Legislation legalizing marijuana, renewed health agreements with the provinces, and shovels in the ground on numerous infrastructure commitments, all promise to show the government is working hard on behalf of middle-class Canadians.

