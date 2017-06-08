Decriminalize cannabis before it is legalized: Editorial

Pot smokers are not known for getting things done in a hurry, but legislators seeking to revamp our marijuana laws shouldn’t follow their lead. In fact the federal government should hurry up and decriminalize possession of recreational marijuana immediately. The Liberal government plans to legalize, regulate and restrict cannabis by July 2018. The promise was part of the election platform that propelled the party to a majority government. The current laws are not working – and a strong majority of Canadians support legalization. Too many people are ending up with minor criminal records, leaving the court system clogged and futures blighted. Young people are especially vulnerable. Yet legalization is still at least more than a year away and could easily take much longer. In the interim, possession of cannabis remains illegal. So any one possessing a joint for personal use can be arrested, charged, possibly convicted and could face jail time and a criminal record.Article Continued BelowGiven the government’s sound logic for legalization, this doesn’t make sense.If Ottawa is set on legalizing pot it cannot in good conscience continue to charge people for possession.This position is backed by Toronto’s medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa. In her recent report on how to minimize the harms and use of marijuana, Villa estimates 59,000 charges and 22,000 convictions for simple possession will be laid by the time cannabis is legalized. Young people will be disproportionally affected during this time as Villa points out that pot use is highest among 20 to 25 year olds.