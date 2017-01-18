Defections boost Ottawa in federal-provincial health care fight: Walkom

Ottawa is four steps closer to winning the bitter federal-provincial fight over health-care funding.Saskatchewan, Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories are the latest to bolt from the so-called provincial/territorial united front in order to sign bilateral deals with Ottawa.They join New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, which abandoned the common front shortly after talks between Ottawa and the 13 provinces and territories collapsed last month.All seven jurisdictions have agreed to earmark hundreds of millions of dollars in special funds provided by Ottawa for home care and mental health services, both of which are deemed priorities by the federal Liberal government.The seven have also agreed to accept a funding formula that would see Ottawa reduce its overall share of provincial health care spending from 23 to 20 per cent.Article Continued BelowBefore their common front collapsed, the country’s 13 provinces and territories had been united in their demands. They wanted Ottawa to boost its share of health care spending to 25 per cent. And they wanted any sweeteners, such as extra money for home care, to come with no strings attached.For its part, Ottawa wanted to limit its spending increases. And it wanted to ensure that at least some of the money it did spend was used to fund home care and mental health, as promised by the Liberals in the 2015 election campaign.There were negotiations of a sort. Ottawa made an offer; the provinces and territories said no; the federal government called off the talks.