Despite her success, Rachel Notley has many NDP critics

Mark 2016 as the year the NDP developed such an irreparable split they may never again be a political force to reckon with.Their undoing came, ironically, with the election of an NDP premier in Alberta, which until May 2015 had been unimaginable in both conservative Alberta and across the country.But once NDP types finished celebrating Rachel Notley’s surprising win, it soon became clear she wasn’t going to toe the usual NDP line when it came to pipelines and fossils fuels.Unlike NDPers in the rest of country she actively promotes both. She is the premier of Alberta, after all, and keenly aware that most Albertans depend on a thriving petroleum sector for well-paying work.Maybe something else will eventually replace that valuable export but it’s not going to happen overnight.Article Continued BelowSo Notley not only pushed hard for pipelines that would take Alberta’s oil to offshore markets, she enticed some of the major oilsands players to help her government design climate change policies that would reduce the province’s heavy carbon footprint.This was seen by many on the left, both inside and outside, the province as buckling under to the sway of big oil as so many conservative premiers had done before her. They wanted her to savage big oil and put it in its place.The fight came to the floor during the national NDP convention in Edmonton last April when Avi Lewis and Naomi Klein, Canada’s most high profile leftivists, promoted from the podium the Leap Manifesto, a vision of the future that does not include fossil fuels or pipelines.

