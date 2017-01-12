Dion, a great Canadian, dishonoured by Trudeau

What were you, Justin Trudeau, to do when, after winning the October 2015 election, you realized that the presence of a respected former leader of your party, Stéphane Dion, in your cabinet would serve as a constant reminder of progressive positions you’d rather not be reminded about?You know, positions on such small matters as climate change, electoral reform, and handing over detainees to be tortured.You could leave him out of cabinet entirely but, then, that would be a distinctly cloudy way to signal the start of a sunny new day in Ottawa.You could instead decide to learn to live with this respected colleague’s penchant for taking principled stands. After all, as prime minister, you will call the final shots and everything this MP has done since you were elected leader has shown that he is loyal, arguing his case to Liberals behind closed doors but not making waves outside the caucus room.Or you could take a more calculating tack: appoint him foreign minister for a while, partly in order to keep him away from a crucial domestic issue during your first 18 months — electoral reform — because you know he has a great passion for and expertise in this area while favouring a system you disfavour, one with a significant degree of proportional representation.Article Continued BelowYou could then make sure the biggest foreign policy issue of our times — global climate change — be tacked onto the portfolio of a rookie environment minister rather than having the lead minister on this file be a proven environmentalist who heads the department that (ironically) you rename Global Affairs Canada.At the same time, when you head off to the Paris Climate Change Conference within days of your election victory, you could lean on the new foreign minister’s worldwide environmental reputation to help other states believe that you as PM are serious on climate change.Then, less than one year into your government, you could remove him from the cabinet’s environmental committee because — heaven forbid — he is (so the story is now spun) stepping on toes in an effort to make a progressive imprint on government policy.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx