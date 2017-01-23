Donald Trump is no reason for Ottawa to back away from climate action: Editorial

As Donald Trump was presumably practising his presidential oath last week, scientists published new data that show once again that, despite what the newly inaugurated president has said, climate change is not a Chinese hoax.In 2016, the earth exceeded record temperatures, just as it had in 2015 and 2014 before that. The trend is consistent with scientists’ longstanding, gloomy warnings – and its consequences are being felt the world over. The issue of climate change is every day becoming less and less abstract.In the Arctic, fall temperatures ran 10 to 15 degrees C above normal – numbers one NASA analyst described as “ridiculously off the chart” – causing unprecedented melting of sea ice and throwing communities into chaos. Africa has been beset by drought and famine. Rising oceans are threatening most of the world’s coastal communities. Extreme weather events are happening with increasing frequency, taking a great human toll and costing cities billions of dollars every year.A new study out of Princeton University suggests that, in Canada, the planet’s warming will give us a gift of a few extra “nice days” every year over the coming decades. That’s the good news. The bad news: the process is expected to ravage our fisheries, transform our forests into prairies, melt the Rocky Mountain glaciers, cause floods and fires, bring drought in some areas, wash away crops in others, and wreak sundry other havoc.Still, despite the overwhelming scientific consensus, the new president clearly isn’t convinced. Trump has threatened to undo his predecessor’s admirable progress on heat-trapping emissions by backing out of the Paris Accord, defunding environmental science and putting a climate denier at the head of the country’s environmental agency. During his inaugural address, he did not mention climate. Immediately afterwards, his administration took down the White House climate change webpage and replaced it with a vow to deregulate the oil industry.Article Continued BelowAll of that is reason for the world to worry. Even just four years of American backsliding would pose a threat to the Paris goal of keeping global warming to under 2 degrees C over the next century. Moreover, by lending official credence to climate denialism, Trump risks spreading skepticism and thus eroding the always fragile political will to act.Here in Canada we already have a very vocal community of deniers who will no doubt also be emboldened. They will make the case, as they always have, that we should take our lead from the U.S. on climate action, which in today’s context means retreat.Trump has clearly given new energy to those who are looking for any excuse to undo whatever progress we’ve made and yet again delay the inevitable transition to a greener economy. We are already hearing voices calling on Ottawa to defer to Trump’s expected environmental approach.