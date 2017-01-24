Donald Trump is out to write the script for his new reality show: Editorial

Americans elected a reality show president, so it should come as no surprise that after only a few days the line between truth and fiction is becoming seriously, and dangerously, blurred.No one seems more confused on this point than Donald Trump himself. After taking the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States, he joined assembled notables inside the U.S. Capitol for the traditional post-ceremony lunch.There, he pointed out two generals who will be in his new cabinet, James (Mad Dog) Mattis and John Kelly, and remarked proudly: “These are central casting. If I’m doing a movie, I pick you, General.” Later that evening, he recalled the dramatic moment when Barack and Michelle Obama departed Washington in a military helicopter: “The helicopter scene was an incredible scene. So beautiful. Like from a movie set.”The new president talks as if he isn’t quite sure whether he’s actually president – or just the producer, director and star of a brand-new reality series, one where he gets real-life generals like Mattis to play the role of “general,” and then stands back to admire his own “incredible” handiwork as a former president choppers away poignantly over the horizon.In such a universe the truth is necessarily malleable. It’s all a matter of scripting, crafting the appropriate plot twists to keep the audience enthralled and the critics happy. If the story line isn’t turning out quite right, then just rewrite the script.Article Continued BelowWhich brings us to “alternative facts,” the term of art coined over the weekend by Kellyanne Conway, who is either the president’s senior adviser or one of the more compelling characters in the reality show that has just debuted on all available channels. Or both.The debate on facts blew up on Saturday, when Trump visited CIA headquarters just outside Washington and made a series of demonstrably false statements, blaming the news media for his feud with U.S. intelligence agencies and exaggerating the size of the crowd that turned out for his inauguration. The essence was that he got more people out than Obama did eight years ago. Later he sent out his new press secretary, Sean Spicer, to pile on even more false claims.Why make such a fuss, especially since Trump had gone to the CIA to make nice with an agency he had been hammering for weeks, comparing intelligence leaks at one point to something that would happen in Nazi Germany?