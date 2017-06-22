Donald Trump not welcome in Canada: Hepburn

Donald Trump is coming to Canada!That’s the bad news; the good news is he’s not coming until next May and then he will be tucked far away on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River.While the very thought of the U.S. president setting foot in Canada is upsetting to many Canadians, there’s nothing we can do about it.Trump will be here to attend the annual G7 summit, which next year will be held at the historic Manoir Richelieu in the small town of La Malbaie, 150 km northeast of Quebec City. As the leader of a member nation, Trump is automatically invited to the two-day meeting.What’s troubling, however, is that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, eager to warm up relations with Trump, may feel compelled to invite Trump to extend his stay and visit Ottawa as part of a longer, working trip to Canada.Article Continued BelowWorse, Trudeau could invite Trump for an official visit at another date, complete with an invitation to be the guest of honour at a formal state banquet.Such invitations, though, would be a mistake and an affront to all Canadians who fear Trump is a threat to Canada and that his actions on trade, immigration, equality, the environment and much more run counter to the values and practices we champion in this country.Over the years, American presidents have visited Canada numerous times. Barack Obama came twice, first in 2009 for a working visit to Ottawa and then in 2010 when he was in Toronto and Huntsville for the G8 and G20 summits. George W. Bush visited four times and Bill Clinton came five times, including a 2005 state visit during which he addressed Parliament.