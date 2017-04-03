Donald Trump plans more than a tweak for NAFTA: Walkom

It’s clear now that, regardless of what he told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump wants to do more than tweak the North American Free Trade Agreement.But it’s not at all clear how far the U.S. president intends to go.A draft letter to Congress leaked to the media on Thursday lays out broad aims for the U.S. in the upcoming NAFTA renegotiations.These aims can’t come as much of a surprise to the Canadian side. Some echo U.S. demands acceded to by Canada during talks for the now defunct 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership pact. These include reducing or eliminating protection for Canadian dairy and poultry farmers.Others echo concessions Canada made during its free trade talks with the European Union, including opening up more government procurement contracts to American firms.Article Continued BelowThe letter suggests this would be married to a demand that U.S. governments continue to use Buy American policies in their procurement.A nonjudicial dispute resolution system that allows governments and firms to challenge one another’s trade penalties would be eliminated. That so-called Chapter 19 system often favours Canada.But another nonjudicial dispute resolution system that allows corporations to challenge laws, such as environmental statutes that interfere with their profitability, would be kept. That so-called Chapter 11 system tends to favour U.S. firms.