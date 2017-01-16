Donald Trump shows free trade can be challenged: Walkom

Give Donald Trump credit for this. The U.S. president-elect might not be everybody’s favourite person. But he is showing that governments can successfully challenge the logic of globalization.In particular, he has demonstrated some of the world’s biggest companies can be strong-armed into repatriating high-wage manufacturing jobs.Since November, when Trump won the U.S. presidential election by promising to tear up or renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, companies ranging from Ford to United Technologies have backed away from plans to move production abroad.Certainly, Trump has exaggerated his role in this.But a Washington Post analysis published earlier this month in the Star calculated that he can be credited for keeping or creating 9,630 well-paid American manufacturing jobs since the election.Article Continued BelowTrue, that’s a pittance when compared to a U.S. workforce that numbers 160 million. True, also, that even as Trump focuses on trade deals, other manufacturing jobs continue to fall victim to automation.Still, 9,630 jobs is a significant win — particularly for someone not yet in office. More socially acceptable politicians pat themselves on the back for doing much less.Last year, for example, both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne took credit for a General Motors decision to create 750 new research and development jobs in Canada.

