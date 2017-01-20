Donald Trump signals a radical pullback from the world: Editorial

That clanking sound you hear is the United States pulling up the drawbridge, trying to wall itself off from the rest of the world.Donald Trump’s ringing cry in his inaugural address to put “only America first, America first” (he repeated the phrase for emphasis) is the most inward-looking vision that any incoming American president has put forward in many decades.Coupled with his unrelenting focus on fixing what he labelled the “carnage” afflicting the American economic heartland (“rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation”), it sends a strong signal that the United States intends to pull back from its commitments around the globe and from its traditional leadership of what used to be known as the “free world.”Many of those who have criticized U.S. dominance, even hegemony, in far-flung parts of the world, may well welcome this retreat. It has too often led to bloody semi-colonial wars, including in Vietnam and Iraq, as well as interference in many countries.But be careful what you wish for. Since the end of the Second World War the United States has acted as the indispensable linchpin and backstop for the international order, including key institutions such as the United Nations, NATO and the global financial structures.Article Continued BelowAllies like Canada often chafed against U.S. dominance, but realized there was no real substitute for the leadership of Washington. Every time a crisis broke out, from the Balkans to the Middle East, American allies waited to take their lead from the U.S. president.No one should be surprised that, for all Trump’s loud talk, he wants to pull back from foreign entanglements. He foreshadowed the impending U.S. retreat all through his campaign, and he hammered away at the same theme earlier this week when he dismissed NATO as obsolete, predicted the European Union would fall apart, and basically wrote off the importance of the U.S.-European relationship. All the while continuing to make nice with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.But while it shouldn’t come as a shock, it’s hard to overstate what a tectonic shift all this amounts to in global relations. The new president spent much of his inaugural speech decrying how “we’ve made other countries rich, while the wealth, strength and confidence of our country has dissipated over the horizon.”