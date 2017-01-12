Donald Trump takes a bad situation and makes it worse: Editorial

The Trump circus is already in full swing, and the show doesn’t even officially open until Jan. 20.With just nine days to go before Donald Trump is sworn in as president, the United States and all who hope for its success face two possible situations, both of them appalling:Either the 45th president of the United States will be fatally compromised by a hostile foreign power, open to being influenced or even blackmailed because of allegations about his personal behaviour and/or financial dealings abroad.Or, leading elements of the American intelligence community have launched a campaign to undermine and discredit the incoming president, making sure the salacious claim that Russian officials compiled compromising information about Trump gets fully aired before he even takes office.Could anyone make such a steaming pile even worse? Yes, certainly: Donald Trump could.Article Continued BelowThe president-elect on Wednesday dismissed the first possibility out of hand as “fake news” and “that crap.” And indeed the documents that contain the explosive allegations seem very suspect, reportedly the product of a retired British military intelligence operative commissioned to do so-called opposition research on Trump.At the same time, though, Trump fuelled the likelihood that his own security apparatus has it out for him by speculating openly that the information was being disseminated “by maybe the intelligence agencies – who knows?” And the capper: “Are we living in Nazi Germany?”At least Trump acknowledged directly for the first time that Russia was indeed behind the hacking of Democratic party emails during last year’s presidential campaign.

