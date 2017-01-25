Donald Trumps realistic retreat to Fortress America: Walkom

Donald Trump can be thin-skinned and obnoxious. He plays fast and loose with the facts. He has adopted much of the worst of the Republican agenda, including opposition to women’s reproductive rights. At times, he is gauche and ostentatious.These are some of the reasons why so many people – including so many Canadians – detest the new U.S. president.But he is also oddly realistic. His America First rhetoric may conjure up memories of 1930s isolationism. It may signal a retreat to Fortress America.But it also reflects what is going on. America no longer dominates the Western world in the way it has done since 1945.The post-war era is over.Article Continued BelowThe signs are everywhere. In the Middle East, it is not the U.S. that is brokering an end to the devastating Syrian civil war. Rather that role has been taken on by Russia, Iran and Turkey.And while their success is far from certain, the new trio has managed to do something Washington was never able to do – convince the two sides to meet, albeit briefly, in the same room.In the Korean peninsula, it has become clear that any solution to the problem of a nuclear-armed North lies not in Washington but Beijing.