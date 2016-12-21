Dont deny my right to celebrate Christmas

I like giving Christmas cards to my neighbours. I don’t check to see if they are Christians, Buddhists, Muslims, Greek Orthodox or atheists, for that matter. I just get swept away in the joy of giving at the end of December. It’s a ritual that’s been with me since I was born. Years ago, when my residence was a townhouse with a front yard, I found myself falling into the trance of the holidays once the carols dominated the radio waves at the start of December. Inspiration would urge me to create and soon I had a full scene with animated reindeer and Santa’s sleigh filled with paper coloured boxes. In the background, my Christmas tree’s lights blinked through the bay window. One day, five years after my display had morphed bigger and bigger, I found my next door neighbour at my front door, sheepish-faced and a box of cookie wafers in her hand. “I was going to wrap them up,” she said, red faced. “But I wasn’t sure if you celebrated Christmas or not.” The words hung in the air and I blinked before finding my response.“But. I gave you Christmas cards, and chocolates.” Article Continued BelowShe smiled sheepishly. “And the reindeer, and the tree in the window?” I stammered. “Yes, I know.” She held out the box of wafers, unwrapped and without a card. I reached out and took them, thanking her.

