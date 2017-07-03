Dont ignore the lessons of Grenfell Tower: Mallick

The catastrophe of London’s skeletal Grenfell Tower is a symbol of what austerity born of Thatcherism did to Britain. It’s almost too obvious but still, let’s study it.The cosmetic embodiment of social anxiety, the tower was the Modern Poverty version of the black silk top hat of cruel Victorian London, alarming to contemplate but also a reminder of what humans can do when they gather and smugly reassure each other that they are in the right.In 1797, John Hetherington was the first Englishman to wear a top hat, “a tall structure having a shining lustre calculated to frighten timid people.” He was taken to court for scaring children.In the same way, council house towers like Grenfell — in the raggedy part of one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods in the world — are markers that strike fear into voters. May I never live there, they think.There stands the tower, pale and enclosed at its base but turning blacker and more hollow as the eye rises, and there it will remain while investigators hunt for DNA among what might be bits of human bone. Why was it built in the first place and why did it burn so quickly?Article Continued BelowCouncil housing in Britain was generally built to clear Victorian slums and provide reasonable housing, particularly after the eternal-seeming poverty and rationing that followed the Second World War, the war that economically finished off Great Britain and shot the U.S. into wealth and world supremacy.Such housing was well-intentioned but built on the cheap and ill-maintained, just as Toronto public housing is now. It was designed for the working classes but left to the ultra-poor as Margaret Thatcher quickly sold much of it off at a discount under “right to buy” and failed to replace it. The new cladding allegedly done for green efficiency was probably done to make poverty less noticeable, serving the same purpose that cheap clothing does now.The clad Grenfell Tower looked relatively glossy. But as the Guardian reports, the contract to refurbish the building was altered to save a mere half-million dollars, with aluminum cladding used instead of resident-approved fire-resistant zinc cladding. Poor installation may have added to the problem.