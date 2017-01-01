Embarking on a stunning odyssey to celebrate Canada: Honderich

LAKE LOUISE, ALTA.—So what are you doing special this new year to celebrate Canada’s 150th? Tis indeed a year to honour and discover our home and native land. Special celebrations and festivals are certainly in the works. Yet this year also provides a unique opportunity to do something entirely different.For Canada’s centennial in ’67, for example, I hooked up with a buddy to do a two-month, cross-country camping trip, including a jaunt up the Alaska Highway.We both felt it was a year we should really see our country. And we did.For 2017, a half-century later and a lot of Canadian travel now under my belt, I pondered a new adventure. Suddenly it came to me: why not visit all 45 of Canada’s national parks and reserves?Article Continued BelowTo do so would not only lead to places unseen, but also expose me to the natural lore of this extraordinary necklace of national jewels.About a third of the parks I have already camped, hiked, passed through, golfed, picnicked or skied on. But as I read through the list, I marvelled at all the exotic points, extremities, wildernesses, mountain zones and seascapes that make up our extraordinary country.Take Point Pelee National Park, the southernmost land point of Canada — and famous to birders as a viewing point for migrating birds. Heard a lot about it, but never been there.

