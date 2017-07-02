Encourage marginalized students to follow their passion: Editorial

High school graduation season was marked by a good news story this year. Ontario’s province-wide graduation rate reached an all-time high, with nearly 80 per cent of students finishing high school in four years. But while there’s reason to celebrate, that number also belies a persistent and troubling reality. Kids from minority groups, and Black boys in particular, are still disproportionately likely to drop out before graduation. It is essential that Ontario’s Ministry of Education and school boards across the province close the gaps between those students and their more privileged classmates. That means ending or adjusting practices that disproportionately disadvantage minority students, and increasing programs that support students in need.School should be an equalizing force, where every child has the same opportunity to learn and graduates with the same chance for success. But in too many cases Ontario schools seem actually to compound disparities for young members of minority populations.A York University report released this year found that Black students in the GTA are more than twice as likely to have been suspended from school at some point, as compared to their non-Black classmates. Article Continued BelowBlack students are two times more likely to be enrolled in applied courses, instead of the “academic” ones that set kids on a path to university. This process, known as “streaming,” contributes to Black students feeling stifled and “gradually worn down” at school, the report said.Last year, Black male students in the Peel District School Board told a focus group they had been left out of social situations, heard racist comments from classmates, faced greater suspicion when problems occurred, and greater surprise from non-Black teachers and students when they got good marks.Racial and cultural inequality in schools reaches beyond the Black population. Students who immigrated to Canada have been found to have a higher dropout rate than students who were born here. And the older a kid was when they arrived in Canada, the less likely they are to finish high school.