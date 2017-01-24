Even the oil patch is souring on Donald Trump: Steward

The election of Donald Trump was enthusiastically welcomed in some quarters in Calgary because he is such a rabid fan of fossil fuels and a climate change denier.But you would be hard pressed to find any of that enthusiasm among the 5,000 people who showed up on Saturday for the Women’s March in support of the march in Washington.They want Trump gone even if he is a fan of big oil.Five thousand may not sound like a lot especially when compared to 50,000 in Toronto, 15,000 in Vancouver, 450,000 in Washington. But by Calgary standards this was huge. Calgary is not known for street protests. When they occur it is often the same 200 stalwarts who show up.Not this time.Article Continued BelowWith the temperature hovering around 0 degrees C, women, men and children wearing pink pussyhats flooded onto the plaza in front of city hall and stood waving their signs (“A woman’s place is in the resistance”), listening to speakers and musicians, and cheering for over two hours. When it ended no one seemed to want to leave.They were of all ages and ethnicities. Gay, lesbian, transgender – everyone chanting “women’s rights are human rights” with Indigenous drummers providing a booming beat.Many had never been to a political demonstration before. But given Trump’s history they grabbed the opportunity to express their concern about what a Trump presidency might mean for women, racial minorities, the LGBTQ community, and anyone else Trump targets.