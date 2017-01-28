Excluding police from Pride parade is a big blow to equality

Re: Toronto police should step away from Pride Parade, Shree Paradkar, Jan. 23 Toronto police should step away from Pride Parade, Shree Paradkar, Jan. 23 It is quite obvious that Shree Paradkar has missed the point and not Premier Kathleen Wynne.The point is not whether the police should or should not participate, but rather the bullying tactics employed by Black Lives Matter. Hijacking the parade last year, holding it up and leaving thousands farther along the parade route scared and confused and wondering what had happened (Anti-LGBTQ2 radicals? Terrorists?) is the point.Black Lives Matter could have done this peacefully and calmly by requesting a sit-down after the parade to discuss how to approach police participation for the next year. They would definitely have garnered more support. All the organization achieved is to make people angry and to fuel the fire for bigots.Article Continued BelowThis group, more than some others, should know that exclusion of any group is discrimination.Paradkar states that it took almost two decades for a uniformed police officer to walk in the parade. Why does she think it’s now a good idea to undo the progress? The police were not bullied into participating but rather came to the realization that it is the right thing to do. She now wants them to be excluded again. Really?Fuelling the fire of discrimination does no one any good and might have the unexpected consequence of putting the fight for equality for all groups centuries backward.