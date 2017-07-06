Feminists should work to secure justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women: Mochama

When I went to the Women’s March in D.C., I came back inspired but glad that the movement in Canada did not have a specific focus. On International Women’s Day, for example, Canadian women didn’t take the day off to protest pay and labour equity and we didn’t coordinate to call our MPs’ offices to change any particular law.Instead, any feminist activism was about making change wherever you were.At least, that’s what I thought. I was wrong.I was wrong.There has, in fact, always been a cause and a movement that demands the concerted support of Canadian feminists. We should focus our attention and energy on ensuring that the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls inquiry serves justice for the women and their families.Article Continued BelowLaunched with sombre fanfare last fall, it has until now been a fractious and unsteady process. There has been only one stop, in Whitehorse; the remaining stops remained either unscheduled or unannounced. Community groups have been given little notice as to when the inquiry will hear testimony from them. Over the last several years, families repeated their stories of tragedy and loss to get the federal government to launch an inquiry; they now rightfully fear being retraumatized by it.The inquiry has struggled to retain key staff: In five months, four major members of the inquiry have left. The latest, Michele Moreau, officially departs in the middle of next month.In May, artist Christi Belcourt wrote a striking and necessary open letter to Marion Buller, chief commissioner of the inquiry, that outlined these, among many other, issues. While clarifying the limitations of the inquiry, Buller wrote back, committing to clearer communications. So far, that has not happened.